Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church
782 Orchard Street
New Haven, CT
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church
782 Orchard Street
New Haven, CT
Resources
Mark Alan Moore


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Alan Moore Obituary
Moore, Mark Alan
Mark Alan Moore, 29 years old, was born November 11, 1989 in New Haven, CT to Mark and Helena Moore. He passed away on June 9, 2019.
He is survived by his 4 children: Ki'ana, Ke'ara, Makenzie Moore, and Kaiden Reed all of New Haven, CT. His brothers: Leondra Crandall, Marquis Dorsey, Ryan Moore, all of New Haven, CT. He also leaves to mourn his passing his Paternal Grandmother, Adele Moore, and his fiancee Alexis Sutton. Mark was predeceased by his brother, Guy Moore, Maternal Grandmother, Rebecca Coleman, Paternal Grandfather, Johnnie Moore, Maternal Grandfather, Julius Coleman. Celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Leave a message of comfort for the Moore family, please visit, www.mcclamfuneralhomr.net
Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019
