Sergi, Mark B.
Mark Barry Sergi (68) of New Haven passed away on November 8, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Mark was born on June 17, 1952 in Manhattan, New York. After graduating high school, Mark joined the Marines and attended training in South Carolina before receiving an honorable discharge. He married Joanna Munzu on February 14, 1989. Shortly after, they opened an abatement company, Abcon Environmental in New Haven, which they ran for thirty years. They worked closely with the city of New Haven on projects such as snow plowing and emergency fire demolition. Mark was known for his generosity and would always help a colleague when he could. In their free time, they enjoyed traveling. A favorite place of theirs was Las Vegas, Nevada where they made a tradition of renewing their vows. They fell in love with Las Terrances, Dominican Republic. They enjoyed the community and culture they decided to build a house down there and vacationed there frequently.
Mark was an avid fisherman and fished off the New Haven sound in his boat. If he wasn't on the water he could be found on his motorcycle. From a young age, Mark fell in love with two wheels. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Helan Sergi and his brother Richard Sergi. Mark is survived by his wife Joanna (Munzu) Sergi, hs children Jacqueline Pecoraro (Anthony Nesto), Mark Anthony Sergi (Amy Giovannucci), Christina Sergi, Dionna Sergi (James Hennessey). He is also survived by his grandchildren Juliana Nesto, Anthony Nesto, Elijah Hennessey and brother Brad Sergi.
Services will be private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
