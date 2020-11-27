1/1
Mark C. Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schultz, Mark C.
On Tuesday, November 24, Mark Christopher Schultz transitioned to glory. His wife of 41 years, Linda (Grant) Schultz and daughter Lauralyn Schultz were by his side at home. Mark also leaves his sister Jacqueline "Lynn" Schultz and sister-in-law Sherry Grant. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Muriel (O'Connell) Schultz. He was a lifelong resident of Hamden, but part of his heart was always with his extended family in Salamanca, NY. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing the banjo, music was one of his passions, especially country music. He was Jeopardy smart with a wicked sense of humor. He was an avid Yankees fan. Mark worked as a custodian for the Hamden Board of Education until 1989 when a brain aneurysm changed his life. He had to learn to walk again and create a new normal. He fought for every step he took, and he never complained. He loved his wife, his family, his large group of friends, and all the dogs and cats he had as companions.
Funeral Services are private, arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. To send a condolence to his family please see Mark's obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved