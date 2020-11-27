Schultz, Mark C.
On Tuesday, November 24, Mark Christopher Schultz transitioned to glory. His wife of 41 years, Linda (Grant) Schultz and daughter Lauralyn Schultz were by his side at home. Mark also leaves his sister Jacqueline "Lynn" Schultz and sister-in-law Sherry Grant. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Muriel (O'Connell) Schultz. He was a lifelong resident of Hamden, but part of his heart was always with his extended family in Salamanca, NY. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing the banjo, music was one of his passions, especially country music. He was Jeopardy smart with a wicked sense of humor. He was an avid Yankees fan. Mark worked as a custodian for the Hamden Board of Education until 1989 when a brain aneurysm changed his life. He had to learn to walk again and create a new normal. He fought for every step he took, and he never complained. He loved his wife, his family, his large group of friends, and all the dogs and cats he had as companions.
Funeral Services are private, arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. To send a condolence to his family please see Mark's obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com