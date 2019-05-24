Firulli, Mark Christopher

Mark Christopher Firulli, 63, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 20 years, formerly of North Haven, CT passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Cape Coral. He was born in New Haven on October 12, 1955 and was the son of the late Fred and Theresa Firulli. He was predeceased by his brothers Frederick and David Firulli.

The visiting hours will be Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Friday morning, May 31 at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2019