Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd.
Orange, CT
View Map
1992 - 2019
Mark Drenzek Obituary
Drenzek, Mark
Mark A. Drenzek, 27, of Orange, passed away on August 4, 2019. Born on June 10, 1992 in New Haven, he was the son of Ronald and Judy Drenzek.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Orange, graduating from Amity High School in 2010. He joined Lincoln Technical School in West Hartford, CT and became a certified Diesel Mechanic. He enjoyed putting things together all his life, like Legos to rebuilding an 85 Jeep with his dad. He recently started working at Medtronic in North Haven. Mark started his day listening to country music. He loved camping, working out (especially MMA Mixed Martial Arts), fly fishing and his new adventure of woodworking. Along with his parents, Mark is survived by his siblings, Danielle (Thomas) Jaqes and Allen (Rian) Drenzek; nieces, Charlotte, Madelyn, and Lillian; maternal grandparents, Nina and Anthony Bonacci; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Alex and Anna Drenzek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 7, 2019
