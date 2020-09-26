Andree', Mark Evan

Beloved Mark Evan Andree', of Branford, CT, passed from this earth on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home. To honor and celebrate his life, Mark leaves his beloved mother, Constance Bodwell Andree Perkins, of Statesville, NC, his committed stepfather, Alan E. Perkins, of West Haven, his dear daughter Cynthia Jean Stempert and two grandchildren, Derek Philip and Daisy Jean, of Milford, his dear eldest brother, Keith W. Andree (Lynn), nephew Wyatt, niece Chloe; dear sister-in-law Mimma Vitale Andree and precious niece, Kudra Christine Andree of Italy, his beloved sister, Victoria E. Andree with his dear nephews and niece: Russell A. Grout III, Andrew B. Grout, Elizabeth C. Grout, Stephen D. Grout of Statesville, NC, cousins: Raymond, Catherine, David Bodwell originally of New Jersey and their families, and a host of friends and neighbors.

Interment will be a small, private family service at a later date.

Mark was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Lawson Fullerton Paige, his step grandfather Walter Andrew Andree, our precious father Jay Evan Andree, beloved brother Walter Lee Andree of West Haven, and paternal grandmother Verna Winans Andree of New Jersey.

A community memorial service will be open to honor our dear Mark by those who have known and loved him on Saturday, October 3rd, at 9am, at the St. Mary's Church, 731 Main St., Branford, CT.

Our precious Mark loved deeply and desired to help his neighbors daily. He never met a stranger and Mark loved to make people's days better by his warm smile and generous heart. Mark's fondness for the people and beauty of Branford stemmed from his childhood days in Short Beach. He later settled in an old Victorian home in Branford Center off the Green. Mark rekindled and developed many close friendships in his community and will be profoundly missed! Mark took short breaks on the Long Island Sound in his vintage boat, spent small leisures fishing from docks, spins on his motorcycles, and dreamed of sharing his beautiful photographs in local businesses. He hoped to write his autobiography to help and encourage others who had struggles like his own.



