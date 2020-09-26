1/2
Mark Evan Andree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andree', Mark Evan
Beloved Mark Evan Andree', of Branford, CT, passed from this earth on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home. To honor and celebrate his life, Mark leaves his beloved mother, Constance Bodwell Andree Perkins, of Statesville, NC, his committed stepfather, Alan E. Perkins, of West Haven, his dear daughter Cynthia Jean Stempert and two grandchildren, Derek Philip and Daisy Jean, of Milford, his dear eldest brother, Keith W. Andree (Lynn), nephew Wyatt, niece Chloe; dear sister-in-law Mimma Vitale Andree and precious niece, Kudra Christine Andree of Italy, his beloved sister, Victoria E. Andree with his dear nephews and niece: Russell A. Grout III, Andrew B. Grout, Elizabeth C. Grout, Stephen D. Grout of Statesville, NC, cousins: Raymond, Catherine, David Bodwell originally of New Jersey and their families, and a host of friends and neighbors.
Interment will be a small, private family service at a later date.
Mark was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Lawson Fullerton Paige, his step grandfather Walter Andrew Andree, our precious father Jay Evan Andree, beloved brother Walter Lee Andree of West Haven, and paternal grandmother Verna Winans Andree of New Jersey.
A community memorial service will be open to honor our dear Mark by those who have known and loved him on Saturday, October 3rd, at 9am, at the St. Mary's Church, 731 Main St., Branford, CT.
Our precious Mark loved deeply and desired to help his neighbors daily. He never met a stranger and Mark loved to make people's days better by his warm smile and generous heart. Mark's fondness for the people and beauty of Branford stemmed from his childhood days in Short Beach. He later settled in an old Victorian home in Branford Center off the Green. Mark rekindled and developed many close friendships in his community and will be profoundly missed! Mark took short breaks on the Long Island Sound in his vintage boat, spent small leisures fishing from docks, spins on his motorcycles, and dreamed of sharing his beautiful photographs in local businesses. He hoped to write his autobiography to help and encourage others who had struggles like his own.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved