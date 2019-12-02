|
Laoue Sr., Mark F.
Mark F. Laoue Sr. 84, of West Haven beloved husband of 56 years to the love of his life Virginia Affie Laoue passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 in the West Haven VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Mark F. Laoue, Jr. of West Haven, Lisa (Paul) Orban of Southwick, MA and Michele (Salvatore) Fiorillo III of Clinton. Grandfather of Mark F. Laoue III, Alexander and Tyler Orban and Salvatore IV, Michael and Jonathan Fiorillo. Brother of the late Kathleen Longyear, Therese Carlson, Bernadette Maturo and Albert and John Laoue. Brother-in-law of Robert (Joann) Affie and James (Evelyn) Affie. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and countless friends. All will tell you what a wonderful man he was and how he always managed to make everyone smile. Although Mark was retired from Metro North Railroad and the Knights of Columbus you would often find him helping out at his son's restaurant, Offshore, or sitting at a table there doing his Sudoku. He also enjoyed annual bus trips to Saratoga. He and Virginia looked forward to their Sunday getaways to the casino and loved spoiling their family there. Mark loved sports in every way! This included coaching Little League in his early years, seeing his grandsons play, watching games on TV or catching a train to see the Yankees with his family and friends. He was also a member of the Allingtown Sportsman's Club. Mark was born in New Haven on March 22, 1935 son of the late Albert and Lena Degnan Laoue. He served his country faithfully in the US Army.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. Sign Mark's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019