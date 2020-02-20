|
Gagliardi, Mark
Mark Vincent Gagliardi, 55, of Oakland, CA passed away on November 12, 2019. Services were held on November 23, 2019 at First Covenant Church of Oakland. He is survived by his wife Mary Gagliardi, and their children Jessica and Andrew. He was the son of Vincent Gagliardi of New Haven, and brother of Peter Gagliardi (partner Brauna Gorin) of East Haven, Maria Moran (Aidan) of Clinton, Paul Gagliardi of New Haven, Theresa Allgaier (William) of Westbrook, and Christopher Gagliardi (Christina) of Clinton. He was predeceased by his mother, Susan Gagliardi. He's also survived by aunts and uncles, many cousins, and nieces and nephews. Mark attended St. Bernadette's School in New Haven, Notre Dame High School in West Haven, and Boston College, where he graduated magna cum laude in Economics. He spent the majority of his career in environmental program management, beginning in several cities in southern Connecticut including Bridgeport and Greenwich, and culminating in a decades-long career as a Senior Recycling Specialist for the City of Oakland in California. Mark was an accomplished musician, dedicated environmentalist, early leader in making the connection between waste and climate. A dear friend, colleague, loving husband and devoted father, he will be tremendously missed. All his friends and family will continue to love him forever.
Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Rose Foundation (rosefdn.org) of Oakland, CA.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2020