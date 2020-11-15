Gredinger, Mark
Mark Jacob Gredinger, 101, passed away peacefully at home on November 15.
Born on June 16, 1919, he was the son of the late Annette and Isadore Gredinger. Mark was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Fellner) Gredinger, adoring father of Lynne (Gredinger) Rozen and Martin Gredinger (Randy Kamen). Mark was also the cherished step-father to Marilyn's children, Martin Schwartzman (Lucy), Alan Schwartzman (Mindy) and Carol Press (David) He was the loving grandfather of Amy Gredinger, Max Gredinger, Kathryn Giordano, Justin Rozen, Rachel Lang, Michael Schwartzman, Andrew Schwartzman, Jayme Amarone, Jodi Nero, Brad Schwartzman, Adam Press and Danielle Isaacson. Mark was also the loving great-grandfather to thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mark was a longtime resident of Hamden, New Haven and Woodbridge. He proudly served in the U.S. military during World War II. He attended Quinnipiac College, trained in accounting. For most of his career Mark managed a New Haven based maintenance company until his retirement at age 65. Mark was widowed by the passing of Adele Gredinger and Madelyn Shure. He and Marilyn Schwartzman married in 1978 and he became the proud patriarch of a growing extended family. Mark enjoyed world travel and loved tennis, playing into his 80's. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and savored in their World Series victory in 2018 when Mark was 99 years old. In recent years, he and his wife volunteered as Ambassadors at Yale New Haven Hospital greeting visitors. He celebrated his 100th birthday in June 2019 with loving tributes from family, friends and local dignitaries.
Mark will always be remembered for his love of sports, lasting friendships, pride in family, dime bets and, above all, his loving devotion to Marilyn.
Donations may be made in Mark's memory to either Congregation Mishkan Israel, Yale New Haven Hospital or to Constellation Hospice.
Funeral services are strictly private and under the care of the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To View streaming of the funeral, sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
.