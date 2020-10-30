1/
Mark Hurowitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hurowitz, Mark
Mark Hurowitz, 62 of Hamden passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2020, son of Bernard and the late Sondra (Farber) Hurowitz. Mark graduated with a degree in Accounting from Quinnipiac University and received an MBA from University of New Haven. He recently retired from the Southern CT Gas Company after a long distinguished career.
Beside his loving wife Debra (Ehrlich) Hurowitz he is survived by his two amazing children Scott and (Princess) Alyssa who he adored dearly, sister Roberta and Philip Cooper of Hamden, brother Larry and Doreen Hurowitz of Florida, father-in-law Stanley Ehrlich and Helaine (Oats) Alpert of Old Lyme, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John and Renee Keane of Glastonbury, Jill Jarvis of West Hartford, Joshua and Suzy Ehrlich of Avon and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mark was a loyal friend to many, always put their needs ahead of his own, giving true friendship in his quiet way. Mark will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Services will be private, in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Mark to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved