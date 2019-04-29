Alberts, Mark J.

Entered into rest at home, April 27, 2019, Mark J. Alberts, 58 of Milford; father of James and Alex Alberts; son of Anthony "Peachy" Ferraiolo of East Haven and Barbara Alberts of VT; brother of Michael and Anthony Ferraiolo and the late James Alberts; also survived by his beloved girlfriend of many years, Paige Gowans and the mother of his children Gail Vaccarino.

Mark was first and foremost a wonderful, loving father. His children were the most important thing in his life and were his life. He was always also there for his real friends, and they adored him. He had his spontaneous sense of humor and a quick wit that would make anyone smile and laugh. As his mother would say, his smile would light up a room like a Christmas tree. He loved the outdoors and nature, which was the reason he chose an occupation that enabled him to work out doors. He wore many hats in terms of his ability to work as a welder, carpenter and mason, placing many foundations for homes. He had the natural ability to create and build which he loved to do, and was a perfectionist at every job. Mark was an avid sportsman and excelled at any sport that he played, especially softball, snow skiing, and barefoot waterskiing. Mark will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Familly and friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Thursday from 9 to11 a.m. Graveside services to follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2019