Thorpe, Mark Lloyd

Mark Lloyd Thorpe, age 72, passed away at Lower Keys Health Center in Key West, Fl on August 10, 2020. Diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2009, he fought an amazing battle, baffling the entire medical field and all who knew him as he refused to let this insidious disease take his life.

Mark leaves behind his wife Tess Dunn Thorpe, children Maleah (Eric) Gustafson and Joshua (Amelia) Thorpe, three grandchildren, Nathaniel Gustafson, Solomon and Stella Thorpe, two stepchildren, Mandy Stott and Palaton Dunn, his sister Linda Lee (Roger) Thorpe Townsend and two nieces and two grand-nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Stacia Thorpe, and his daughter, Audrey Thorpe.

Mark was born in Northampton, MA on January 29, 1948 and brought up in Madison, CT where he graduated from Daniel Hand High School. He served two years in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam war.

Mark loved life and embraced each experience with an open heart and mind. In 1989 he visited Key West and never left. He found the island life suited his soul. In 1993 he met the love of his life, Tess Dunn, in Key West. Together they traveled the globe, making friends everywhere they went. They joined Roger and Linda in Thailand in 1995 and sailed the Indian Ocean with them. They spent time in South Africa and Europe. They traveled extensively in the U. S. and Canada in their motorhome, making lifelong friends along the way.

Mark was loved by all who knew him. His gentle nature and warmth will not be forgotten. A celebration of life will be planned once COVID-19 is no longer a threat.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store