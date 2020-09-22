Sullivan, Mark R.
At his home in North Haven, Mark R. Sullivan 63. Loving father of Gregory M. Sullivan (Meghan) of Shelburne, VT, Julie K. Sullivan of Chelsea, MA, Thomas R. Sullivan of Wethersfield, and Robert K. Sullivan of Hamden, brother of Scott Sullivan of New Haven, Timothy Sullivan of Hamden and Maryann Noniewicz (Tom) of Madison, and uncle to several loving nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by his former wife of 30 years, Katherine McNulty Sullivan. Predeceased by brother Christopher Sullivan. Mark was born in New Haven June 21, 1957, son of the late Russell and Ann Hargett Sullivan. Prior to his retirement he worked as the controller of Workforce Alliance for many years. Mark enjoyed tending to his many gardens and grilling Pop's famous London Broil for his family, all while listening to his favorite tunes. He spent many Sunday mornings and Monday evenings on the golf course with lifelong friends. Although he had a quiet nature, his sense of humor is what we will remember the most. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Masks will be required. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mark to a charity of your choice
