Mark Rockefeller

Mark Bryant Rockefeller died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on September 21, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long illness. Mark is survived by his sister, Gail Wientzen, of Chelmsford, MA. He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin M., brother Benjamin C., and mother Francis C., formerly of West Haven. Mark was born on July 14, 1949 in New Haven to Frances C. and Benjamin M. Rockefeller. He graduated from West Haven High School in 1966 and attended Georgia Tech for two years. Mark has most recently resided at the Riverview Lodge Residential Care Home in Deep River and attended the Deep River Baptist Church. He was also a member of the New Life Evangelical Free Church in West Haven for many years. A private funeral service will be held at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook on September 24th with burial following in the Beaverdale Memorial Park in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's name may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI PO Box 49104 Baltimore, MD 21297.