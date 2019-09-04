|
Tibbetts, Mark S.
Mark Steven Tibbetts, 50 of Hamden died suddenly at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of twenty three years to Lori Maggio Tibbetts. Mark was born in New Haven on October 28, 1968, a son of the late Millard Francis and Dorothy Benevich Tibbetts, and had resided in West Haven his entire life before moving to Hamden in 1996. He was a press operator for more than thirty years for GHP Media of West Haven, coached the Hamden Hurricanes in the Hamden Pop Warner Football League, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by two beloved daughters, Savannah Michelle Tibbetts and Olivia Gabrielle Tibbetts, two beloved sons, Carter Steven Tibbetts and Zack Millard Tibbetts, all of Hamden, one sister, Sharon Guillemette of Stamford, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Salvatore and Rosanne Maggio of Hamden, three sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Spino and her husband Dominic and Kimberly Maturo and her husband Scott of Hamden, and Gina Cardinali and her husband John of Cheshire, nine loving nieces and nephews, Dominic, Lauren and Gianna Spino, Alexis, Kylie, Matthew and Christian Cardinali, and Nicholas and Alyssa Maturo, dearest friends Tom and Maritza DeLucia, and his three four-legged companions, Buddy, Chloe, and Gabby. Mark's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 6th from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Christ the Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Tibbetts Family Education Fund, c/o Rosemarie Spino, 89 Paradise Ave., Hamden, CT 06514.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019