It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Edward Shapiro announces his passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at the age of 41.

Mark was born on January 18th, 1979, at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of Eugene and Janice Shapiro. He grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, where he attended Hamden Hall Country Day School.

In 1993, the family moved to Edwardsville, Illinois, where Mark attended Edwardsville High School, graduating in 1997. He received a bachelor's degree in 2002 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. At the time of his death, Mark was in the process of completing his master's in Intelligence Management from University of Maryland.

Mark was employed at Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions as a Project Manager of cybersecurity, intelligence, and information operations, for the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

Only weeks prior to his death, Mark had just completed his first cybersecurity industry convention presentation, giving a featured talk at BSides NoVA on "Democratizing Intelligence." He also trained in Executive Protection and Physical Security, and often assisted in this capacity at media conventions.

Mark was active in several local community activities, including volunteering at Lovettsville Fire and Rescue Company 12. Mark was also a Past Master of Freedom Lodge No. 118, A.F. & A. M. in Lovettsville, Virginia. In his occasional free time, Mark enjoyed acting, stunt work, and helping to produce local and regional live-action shows and independent films, including projects for the 48-Hour Film Festival DC, and extras work on the Netflix show, "House of Cards," among others. He also enjoyed roleplaying and LARPing, video games, and other hobbies.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen L. "Casey" Shapiro, of Lovettsville, VA, and stepdaughter, Alanna R. Shaffer (Larry) of Reston, VA; by his parents, Eugene Shapiro and Janice (Marquart) Shapiro, of Glen Carbon, IL; by his brother Douglas Shapiro (Kimberly Lochmann) of Edwardsville, IL; by his Uncle, Edward J. Marquart of Forked River, NJ; by his Uncle, David Shapiro (Judy Slone) of Bethel, CT, and two cousins, Jonathan Shapiro and Jessica (Shapiro) Brassard. Also, by brothers-in-law Kevin Sandridge, James Sandridge, Duane Sandridge, and Patrick Sandridge, and sisters-in-law Mary (Sandridge) Jaffrey and Terria Catherman. Mark will also be lovingly remembered by numerous extended family and friends.

A scholarship fund for graduating students has been established in Mark's name at Edwardsville High School. Memorial contributions to the Mark Edward Shapiro Memorial Scholarship Fund should be made payable to "EGHM Foundation – Shapiro Scholarship" and sent to David Courtney, Assistant Superintendent, 708 St. Louis Street, P. O. Box 250, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

A private family interment will be held at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA, at a future date to be later announced (likely Spring 2021, to be confirmed later.) Additionally, a Celebration of Mark's Life will follow in Spring 2021, to also be later announced.



