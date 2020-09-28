1/1
Marlene Carlson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlson, Marlene
Marlene Carlson, 50, of West Haven, daughter of the late Richard Arvid Carlson and Irja "Kay" (Lakari) Carlson, passed away Saturday (September 26, 2020) at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in New Britain, Marlene was a former Berlin resident moving to West Haven over 20 years ago. A graduate of Berlin High School, Class of 1988, she received a Bachelor's Degree from Central Connecticut State University in Communications. Marlene worked as a retail manager throughout her career. She was a member of Berlin Congregational Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Roxanne Cohen and her husband Michael of Ivoryton; and Monica Walker and her husband Tom of Berlin; two nieces, Brooke and Alyssa; and two nephews, Austin and Matthew.
Calling hours are Wednesday 6 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Funeral services are Thursday 10 AM at Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved