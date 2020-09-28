Carlson, Marlene
Marlene Carlson, 50, of West Haven, daughter of the late Richard Arvid Carlson and Irja "Kay" (Lakari) Carlson, passed away Saturday (September 26, 2020) at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in New Britain, Marlene was a former Berlin resident moving to West Haven over 20 years ago. A graduate of Berlin High School, Class of 1988, she received a Bachelor's Degree from Central Connecticut State University in Communications. Marlene worked as a retail manager throughout her career. She was a member of Berlin Congregational Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Roxanne Cohen and her husband Michael of Ivoryton; and Monica Walker and her husband Tom of Berlin; two nieces, Brooke and Alyssa; and two nephews, Austin and Matthew.
Calling hours are Wednesday 6 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Funeral services are Thursday 10 AM at Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com