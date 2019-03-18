New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Epps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Epps


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlene Epps Obituary
Epps, Marlene
Marlene Napoleon Epps of Branford died Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. Marlene was born May 25, 1943 in New Haven, daughter of the late Mario and Rose Torelli Napoleon. She was a lifelong resident of Branford and was the owner of Helping Hand Home Service. Marlene is survived by her daughter Shari Ives of Branford; the "loves of her life," her grandsons, Brian Ives, Jr. and Kostas Eliopoulos, both of Branford; her sisters Barbara (Richard) Clark of Essex and Gina Sansone of Branford; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday morning from 10:00 – 11:00, with a memorial service at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now