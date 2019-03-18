|
|
Epps, Marlene
Marlene Napoleon Epps of Branford died Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. Marlene was born May 25, 1943 in New Haven, daughter of the late Mario and Rose Torelli Napoleon. She was a lifelong resident of Branford and was the owner of Helping Hand Home Service. Marlene is survived by her daughter Shari Ives of Branford; the "loves of her life," her grandsons, Brian Ives, Jr. and Kostas Eliopoulos, both of Branford; her sisters Barbara (Richard) Clark of Essex and Gina Sansone of Branford; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday morning from 10:00 – 11:00, with a memorial service at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2019