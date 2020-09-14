Marlene Ethier

Ethier, Marlene
Marlene B. Ethier, age 88, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 13, 2020. For 59 years she was the loving wife of Renne J. Ethier. Marlene was born in North Adams, MA daughter of the late Richard and Jessie Moir Brooks. She is also survived by her children, Kenneth (Andrea) Ethier of Wallingford and Lori (John) Cronin of Hamden and her 3 grandchildren, Kyle and Trevor Ethier and Brianna Cronin. Marlene was predeceased by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Gigliotti. Prior to her retirement she was a Register Nurse, at the West Haven Veterans Administration Hospital, for 30 years.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Parish, Church of St. Louise. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B Southington, CT. 06489-1058. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website atwww.westhavenfuneral.com