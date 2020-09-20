Rapuano, Marlene Maione
Marlene Maione Rapuano, 88, of East Haven, passed away peacefully with her family at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1932 to the late Clement and Madeline Maione. Marlene was a graduate of Lee High School in New Haven and devoted mother of 5 children. Her greatest loves were her husband Michael of 64 years, her 11 cherished grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She proudly dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed cooking, classic movies, reading, family gatherings, nature and her time spent in Fort Myers Florida. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband Michael, her children, Debra Cozzolino, East Haven; Michele Rapuano, East Haven; Robin (Joseph) Minnocci, Wallingford; Michael (Cheryl) Rapuano, North Haven; and David (Gina) Rapuano, Wallingford, her grandchildren, Kristen Cozzolino, Anthony Rapuano, Rene Minnocci and Jeanine (Iain) Minnocci Lamb, Nicole (Vinnie) Amodio, Mikayla and Daniella Rapuano, and Gianna, David, Natalia, and Olivia Rapuano, and great grandchildren Michael Cozzolino and Marina and Lucia Amodio. Marlene was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph, Marco, Philip, and Frank Maione and sisters, Julia Salem, Elaine Perrotti and Anne Steeves.
At the family's request all funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
