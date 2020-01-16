|
|
Miller, Marlene
Marlene Truchon Miller, 75, wife of Edward C. Miller of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Hamden, CT passed away January 11, 2020. Mother of Deborah Odell Wilkinson and her husband Tom Wilkinson of Northford, and Robert F. Odell, Jr. and his wife Rachel Odell of Northford, stepmother of Tammy Protopsaltis and her husband Ari Protopsaltis, and sister of Cheri Truchon Williams of Hudson, FL, formerly of West Haven. Grandmother of Leah and Emilie Wilkinson, Zachary and Connor Odell, Pauly Miller, Meranda Soto and Ariana Protopsaltis. Great-grandmother of Paulie and Christian MIller. Marlene is also remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews, including Joseph Marsh of Seymour and Christine Santana of West Haven. Marlene was predeceased by her first husband, Robert F. Odell, Sr.
She graduated from Milford H.S. in 1962 and was a hairdresser, a Brownie Troop Leader, an officer of the PTA at Putnam Ave. School, and a volunteer at the Masonic Home & Hospital in Wallingford. Marlene was also a youth fellowship leader with her first husband Robert at the Whitneyville Congregational Church. She was employed with Travelers Insurance in Hamden in the early 1980's and was the Office Manager of Advantage Maintenance, Inc. before her retirement.
Marlene was a homemaker for many years, affectionately known as the "Neighborhood Mom," often driving her children and the other children on their block to school on a rainy day. She loved baking cookies with her mother-in-law Doris and her children, and received great joy in sharing these delicious treats with family and friends. Marlene always put everyone else first and made certain that everyone had plenty of food to eat at the many picnics and gatherings she hosted. Everyone was always welcome and left with a full belly and a hug.
Friends are invited to visit with her family Tuesday, January 21st from 4-8 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, and may attend her funeral service on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10 a.m. at Dunbar United Church of Christ, 767 Benham St., Hamden. Interment in Northford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to her favorite charity, , or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, or a charity of your choosing. For more information or to send a condolence, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020