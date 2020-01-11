|
BASKIN, MARQUISE L. 1/11/1984 6/21/2010 Happy Heavenly 36th Birthday! As we visit your resting place, Upon this special day, Once more we feel the sadness, That will never go away. For, ever since you've gone, Life has never been the same Yet, it comforts us to know, That one day we'll meet again. Until that day arrives, We'll relive every memory Of the happy times we shared Together you and me. For, we miss you so very much, And words never could convey the extent of the joy,that you brought us every day. Our Blood, Our Life, Our Son Love you always and forever Mom & Dad
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 11, 2020