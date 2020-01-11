Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marquise Baskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marquise Baskin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marquise Baskin In Memoriam
BASKIN, MARQUISE L. 1/11/1984 6/21/2010 Happy Heavenly 36th Birthday! As we visit your resting place, Upon this special day, Once more we feel the sadness, That will never go away. For, ever since you've gone, Life has never been the same Yet, it comforts us to know, That one day we'll meet again. Until that day arrives, We'll relive every memory Of the happy times we shared Together you and me. For, we miss you so very much, And words never could convey the extent of the joy,that you brought us every day. Our Blood, Our Life, Our Son Love you always and forever Mom & Dad
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marquise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -