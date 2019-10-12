|
|
Gary-Bailey, Marquise T.
Marquise T. Gary-Bailey, 40, of Hamden, departed this life on October 3, 2019. He was born in New Haven, CT on February 25, 1979, a son of Isaac Gary and Karen Bailey. In addition to his parents, Marquise leaves to cherish loving memories, sisters, Staci Gary (Quasy Alexander) and Monique M. Gary; a brother, Trey J. Gary; his grandmothers, Shirley Gary and Annie Bailey; former spouse, Jacqueline Oliveras; a niece, Zoe Alexander; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019