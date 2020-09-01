1/1
Marshall J. Carboni Sr.
1924 - 2020
Carboni Sr., Marshall J.
Marshall J. Carboni Sr. 95, of Branford beloved husband of the late Elsie Abate Carboni passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Marshall J. (Ellen) Carboni Jr. of Guilford, Donna (Joseph Rosadini) Paolella of Hamden and Michael (Tiina Hyvonen) Carboni of Branford. Grandfather of Dina, Gia, Marshall III and Christopher and Briana. Great-grandfather of Anthony and Mia. Brother of Eleanor Avitable of East Haven and the late Theresa Levine, Elvira Eramo, Emma Jean Rakiec, Julia Traycoff and Robert Carboni. Marshall was born in Kent, OH on November 14, 1924 son of the late Caesar and Mary DeFelice Carboni. Prior to his retirement Marshall was the owner of Marshall's Garage of West Haven. Marshall was a proud WW II Army veteran who served his country faithfully and was a highly decorated purple heart recipient. His position during WW II was a Belly Gunner on the B-24 Liberator plane.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Bosco Parish in St. Mary's Church (Branford) FRIDAY morning at 10:00. Military Honors will take place immediately following Funeral Mass. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. 06405. Sign Marshall's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish in St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
