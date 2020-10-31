Rebuzzini, Martha Davis
Martha Davis Rebuzzini passed away on October 26, 2020 at Branford Hospice. The eldest of four children of Frederic G. Davis and Margaret Norton Davis, Martha was born in Guilford on June 20, 1925. She graduated from Guilford High School, class of 1943, and from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in 1947 with a degree in home economics. She taught for a year in the Bethel, CT school system before becoming engaged to her high school sweetheart, Bill Rebuzzini. They married in September 1948. After raising her family Martha worked at Guilford Day Care Center. She delighted in the children and they her. Her next job was as part of the team in the kitchen at the Community Center preparing lunches for seniors and Meals on Wheels.
Martha's creativity came out in many ways: sewing, cooking and flower arranging. The summer before she married, she made the gowns for her wedding: her own, her sister's and the two flower girls. She continued to sew all her life making curtains, yoga bags and clothing alterations for the family. This spring she sewed masks to donate, as well as for family and friends to wear. She cooked and baked and delighted in trying new recipes. She excelled at pulling together a delicious meal with whatever was in the refrigerator. She spent many years creating dried flower wreaths and arrangements for the First Congregational Church's annual Harvest Fair.
Martha had a breadth of interests: she devoured the New York Times every Sunday, she was interested in Guilford history and current changes. She loved to learn new things and kept her dictionary, encyclopedia, and atlas handy for answering questions.
She had a wide circle of friends, and drew people to her with her genuine love for and interest in others. She was devoted to her family, extended family, Clapboard Hill friends, and the First Congregational Church, where she was an 80 year member.
She is survived by her four children Peter Rebuzzini, and his wife Penelope, of Guilford; Brian Rebuzzini of San Diego, CA; Anne Rebuzzini of Guilford, and Carol Lydia Rebuzzini-Becker, and her husband Adelchi, of Guilford. She is also survived by two grandchildren Cole Williams, and his wife Victoria, of New Haven, and M, Kezia Rebuzzini of Brooklyn, NY, by her sister-in-law RuthAnn Davis of Southington, CT, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill, her parents and her siblings Joel Davis, Ruth Osborn and Frederic Davis.
The family is grateful to the Hospice Home Care team and those at Branford Hospice for their wonderful care.
There will be no calling hours; the interment service will be private. The family would welcome reading remembrances on the Guilford Funeral Home website or by card. Gifts in Martha's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, 310 State St., Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com