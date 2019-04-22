Schaff, Martha E.

Martha Enright Schaff, 92, of Branford entered into rest on April 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Sage Schaff. Born in New Haven on March 22, 1927, Martha was a daughter of the late John J. and Gertrude Molloy Enright.

Martha's family includes her son Tim Schaff, daughter-in-law Kathy and grandson Sage. She was predeceased by her son Tony Schaff, her sister Gertrude Enright Fleischer and brothers WWII combat veteran Jack Enright and Thomas Enright. Martha is also survived by many cousins, and nieces and nephews.

A Spanish high school teacher for many years, Martha taught in the Branford and Guilford public school systems, from 1965 until her retirement in 1988. She received a masters' degree in education from Southern Connecticut State University.

Martha was a 54 year resident of Branford, with a great love for her community. She was an avid watercolor artist, taking watercolor classes later in life, and also even had her own work featured at The Stony Creek Library. She had a great love for life, and her loved ones.

A gathering to celebrate Martha's life will be held on SUNDAY May 5 beginning at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Woods, Reis Room, 88 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, CT. 06471. Please follow signs to the Reis Room, 203-488-8000. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Martha's name to a . To leave an online message, please visit our website

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019