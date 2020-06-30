Case, Martha L.Martha Louisa Speers Case, age 82, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Born on November 30, 1937, in New Haven, a daughter to the late George and Helen Sylbirowicz Speers. She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Barbara) Case, Patricia (Michael) Kopchik, George Case, and Kimberly (Angelo) Santomassimo, 8 cherished grandchildren, and 6 beloved great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, George Speers, John (Marie Jo) Speers, and Robert (Marian) Speers. Martha was predeceased by her parents, and sisters, Marilyn Delgobbo and MaryAnn Perry. Martha retired from the Hospital of St. Raphael's, where she worked as a dietary aide for 16 years. She enjoyed watching UCONN ladies basketball, and WNBA games. She loved playing bingo, and being with her family.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m., in the Church of St. Louis, St. John XXIII Parish. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website,