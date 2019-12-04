|
KEVORKIAN, MARTHA L.
Martha L. Shove Kevorkian, 70, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. Martha, affectionately known as Marty, was born in New Haven on June 18, 1949 to the late Edward F. and Arlene Winch Shove. Martha worked as a receptionist for the past 18 years at Kamco Supply Corporation of New England, where she made several lasting friendships and was known as the "Master of First Impressions". Martha was a kind, thoughtful and generous individual who enjoyed trips to Block Island, spending time with her family and friends, but most importantly, her son and grandchildren. She always went above and beyond to show her love to them. Martha is survived by her son Kyle and his wife Liz Kevorkian, her beloved grandchildren Gianna Kevorkian, Saige and Brody Gundersen, niece Beth Devoe and nephew Donald Olsen, Jr. She is also survived by her cousin Sherry Nerreau and best friend Laurie Henson. Martha was predeceased by her sister Sandra Olsen. The family would like to thank the staff of Kamco Supply Corporation for their continued support of Martha and her family and would also like to extend its deepest appreciation to Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital for their tireless effort and guidance.
Funeral services will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, Saturday morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in North Haven Center Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marty can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 Please include the honoree's name on the memo line. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019