Leibowitz, Martin C.
Martin C. Leibowitz, 83, of Hamden, Connecticut. Devoted husband of Harriet Leibowitz for 62 years died peacefully on Monday, December 30th 2019. Born in New Haven, CT he was the son of the late Harry and Selma Leibowitz and the brother of Gary Leibowitz. Beloved father of Steven, Kenneth, and Richard Leibowitz and daughters-in-law Laurel, Sandy, and Yesenia. Incredible grandfather to Jennifer and Andrew Civetti, Brian, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Jessica, Alexa, and Andrew Leibowitz. Marty attended the University of Connecticut, became a Certified Public Accountant as well as an accomplished real estate professional. Most importantly, besides his devotion to his family, Marty was a dear selfless friend to many. Marty was an avid golfer and musician, playing both the saxophone and clarinet, and a passionate UConn sports fan.
Funeral services will be held on Monday morning January 6th at 11:00 a.m. at The Robert E. Shure and Son Funeral Home, 543 George Street New Haven, with Interment services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Avenue, New Haven, CT.
Shiva will be observed at 135 Glen Ridge Road, Hamden, CT from 4-8 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association – lbda.org. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020