Martin Evans Avroch
Avroch, Martin Evans
MARTIN EVANS AVROCH of Orange passed away on October 25, 2020. His warmth, compassion, acumen, wit and killer one-liners will be lovingly remembered. His 90 years were filled with family and scores of lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Janet Avroch, and is survived by his daughter and caregiver Robin, his daughter Abby and son-in-law Howard Ross, and grandchildren Taylor and Skyler. The family wishes to thank Drs. Hugh Carey and Jeremy Nadelmann for their dedication and excellent care. Donations in Marty's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
