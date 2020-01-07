|
Lawlor, Martin
Martin J. Lawlor, 75, of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Ann Donegan Lawlor. Martin was born in New Haven on January 9, 1944 and was the son of the late William Bernard and Ruth Hesse Lawlor. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy as a radio operator during the Vietnam War. He was a quality control inspector at the Lee Company for more than 25 years before retiring in 2008. Martin's passions always revolved around family. An avid genealogist, he was able to trace his family's lineage back hundreds of years, as far as the Mayflower. His greatest joy however was spending time with his family, especially being a proud grandfather to his grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Martin, Bill (Helen Wu), Amy, Erin and Jason (Natalie) Lawlor. Grandfather of Timothy, Madison, Penelope and Eva Lawlor. Brother of Effie Yarrington and the late Patricia Guard, Ruth Pelletier, Martha Longyear and William Lawlor. Also survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth Lawlor, many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Friday, January 10th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven on Saturday morning at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment with full military honors will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020