Martin William Sachs, age 82 of Westport, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Dr. Sachs was born in New Haven, CT, a son of the late Benjamin and Lillian Sachs, and was a top scholar graduate of Hillhouse High School, a graduate of Harvard University, General Motors Scholar, Cum Laude, and earned his Ph.D from Yale, and a Post Doctorate from Weitzman Institute. Dr. Sachs was a Professor at the Yale University Accelerator Lab, and was a Senior Scientist at I.B.M. Dr. Sachs is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Sugarman Sachs, his cherished brother, Joel Sachs, and by his adored niece and nephew, David (Ellen), Erica (Mark). Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Temple Israel 14 Coleytown Road, Westport, CT 06880, with interment following at B'nai Jacob Cemetery on Wintergreen Avenue in New Haven. For info please see www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020