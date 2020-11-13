Gottlieb, MarvinCHESHIRE - Marvin Bernard Gottlieb, 78, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, Connecticut after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Marvin was born on May 2, 1942, the younger son of George and Edith Gottlieb of New York. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy Cantor Gottlieb, and their children: Robert Gottlieb and his wife Adrienne (Cheshire, CT); David Gottlieb and his wife Candice (Denver, CO); and Julie Gottlieb Schulman and her husband Ethan (New York, NY). He was an incredibly doting grandfather to six grandchildren: Zachary, Elise, Natalie, Isabel, Maddie and Andrew. He is also survived by his older brother, Louis Gottlieb (Winston-Salem, NC), five nieces and nephews, and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.Marv was a proud University of Rochester alumnus (1964) who earned his medical degree at the NYU School of Medicine (1968). Born in New York City, Marvin called Connecticut home since 1972. His medical practice, Ophthalmic Consultants, served Meriden, Cheshire and the surrounding towns for more than 40 years. He enjoyed helping patients and made many lifelong friends in the medical community. He loved to travel, especially to places where he could speak French or enjoy warm weather. He was a longtime member of Temple Beth David and loved dancing, enjoyed a regular bridge game for many years, and was an avid equestrian. Most of all, he adored his family. Although he wasn't a professional sports fan, he cheered proudly at every one of his children's many, many sporting events. Most recently, he was an enthusiastic supporter of his grandson's Cheshire Youth Baseball team and loved watching videos of his other grandkids' adventures.A graveside service was held on November 12, 2020 at Cheshire Hillside Cemetery in Cheshire. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth David of Cheshire or to Connecticut Hospice. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven was in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit: