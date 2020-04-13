|
|
Gutkin, Marvin
Marvin Gutkin, 89, of Hamden CT, devoted husband of Bryna Gutkin, died on April 12, 2020. Born in New Haven on January 1, 1931, a son of the late Lillian Mirman Gutkin. He and his twin brother, the late Jerry Gutkin, were orphaned at a young age and grew up together at the Jewish Home for Children. After graduating from Hillhouse High School, they joined the Air Force during the Korean War. They subsequently brought their Philadelphia brides to live in New Haven. He then joined with his lifelong business partner, the late Bernie Katz, to start their business Matlaw's Food Products. Together they a built a small local business into a nationally known seafood company that thrived for over 50 years. Truly a great accomplishment for them both.
Marvin was a loving friend to so many, enjoyed being involved in many local charities, and spending summers at the Jersey shore with Bryna and his extended family. In his retirement he enjoyed his daily breakfast and lunch crews and working on jigsaw puzzles.
Marvin was the beloved father of the late Lynne Gutkin, Howard (Carol) Gutkin, Debra (Thomas) Graf, and Arthur (Lea) Gutkin. Cherished Pop to his grandchildren Jenn (Brendan) Hosey, Simone (Christian Eggers) Gutkin, Mareesa and Thomas Graf, Alison and Josh Gutkin, and great-grandson Declan Hosey. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the .
Funeral Services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements in care of the Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020