Zimmerman, Dr. Marvin

Dr. Marvin Zimmerman, longtime resident of Stony Creek, beloved husband of Beverly (Sladon) Zimmerman (predeceased), passed away peacefully April 21 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford at the age of 90. Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 24, 1928 to William and Sarah, Marvin earned his pre-med degree at City College of New York in 1949 and his medical degree at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He married Beverly in November 1952 and, after completing his internship at Mount Sinai Hospital, together they relocated to the Airforce base at Laredo, Texas where, as Lieutenant, he served as a medical doctor on the base. After serving in the military, he completed his residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. In 1959, Marvin relocated to Stony Creek, and opened a private practice in Branford where he cared for many patients throughout a 40-year career.

Marvin is survived by his children John Zimmerman and his wife Martha Kramer of Stamford, William Zimmerman and his wife Debra (Davis) Zimmerman of Guilford, and Amelia (Zimmerman) McCoy of Danbury. He also leaves six grandchildren: Christopher, James, Sara, Julia, Samuel and Devin. He was predeceased by two older brothers, Herbert and Benjamin.

Marvin often called himself the luckiest guy in the world. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends to exotic places including Bali, China, Japan, India, Europe and beyond. He was an avid tennis player and sailor, who also enjoyed reading, the theatre, opera, and touring museums. He was a founding member of Long Wharf Theatre, served on the Board of the Stony Creek Association, and volunteered with BCTV. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and boating with his children and acting with the Nutmeg Players at the Stony Creek Puppet House.

Burial services will be held privately with a casual memorial gathering will be held on August 3 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Seaside Hall, 215 Thimble Island Rd., Stony Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Long Wharf Theatre (www.longwharf.org), Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library (wwml.org), Stony Creek Church (stonycreekchurcthct.org), Stony Creek Museum (stonycreekmuseum.org), or Connecticut Hospice in Branford (hospice.com). Published in Shoreline Times on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary