DeLeone, Mary A.

Mary A. DeLeone, 74, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. Mary was born in New Haven on January 23, 1945 and was the daughter of the late William V. and Mary R. Popolizio DeLeone. She earned her bachelor and master's degrees from the former Southern Connecticut State Teacher's College and had worked as a teacher for the East Haven Board of Education for over 35 years until her retirement. Mary was a member of the Connecticut Teacher's Association, enjoyed cooking(meatballs her specialty) and entertaining (especially during the holiday seasons) but most of all she enjoyed being with her brother & sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, great-niece and their families whom she loved unconditionally. Sister of William DeLeone (Donna). Aunt of Christina Collett (Christopher), Molly DeLeone (fiancé John Deptulski) and Joshua DeLeone (fiancé Alyssa Olsen). Great-Aunt of Caroline Mary Collett.

The visiting hours will be Thursday (TODAY) from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, New Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019