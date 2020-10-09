Dillon, Mary A.
In New Haven October 5, 2020 Mary A. Dillon 91, of Woodbridge passed away after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John F. Dillon and loving mother of Jane Cerosky of Glastonbury and Patricia Dillon of Greenville, SC, sister of Robert M. Archer of Farmington. She was predeceased by a sister Patricia Bimonte. She will be fondly remembered by her son-in-law Gregg, her sister-in-law Clare Archer, many nieces and nephews as well as her neighborhood friends. Mary was born in New Haven September 1, 1929 daughter of the late William M. and Clare Callahan Archer. Prior to her retirement, she was a school teacher at Hamden High School and Amity Regional High School. She also was a real estate agent for the Beazley Co. and William Orange Co. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Burial will follow in Milford Side Burying Ground in Woodbridge. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Mary's family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Yale New Haven Hospital, North Pavilion Floor 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory either to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk at http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/cerosky
or the Arthritis Foundation
at www.arthritis.org
. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements.