Dufour, Mary A.

Mary A. Dufour of Branford died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Paul "Ray" Dufour. Mary was born August 19, 1925 in Mansfield, MA, daughter of the late Valerio and Esther Firmani Leonelli. She worked for Echlin's in Branford for twenty years until retiring in 1986. Mary was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford, a member of the American Legion Post 83 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Canoe Brook Senior Center, where she also volunteered. She was an avid bingo and card player, she enjoyed traveling and taking cruises, and cooking and knitting for her family. She was a fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. Mary is survived by her children, Cindy (Brian) Spear of Branford, Paul (Ellen) Dufour, Jr. of North Haven; her grandchildren, Chris (Jen) Spear of St. Albans, VT, Kevin (Maggie) Spear of West Simsbury, Derek Dufour and Lauren Dufour both of Brooklyn, NY; her great-grandchildren, Eli and Noah Spear of St. Albans, VT. She was predeceased by her brother Guy Leonelli and her sisters Rose Sarro, Amelia Doyle and Lena D'Ambra. Her family would like to especially thank her caregiver for the past few years, Keysha Lowden for the compassionate care given to Mary.

Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Friday morning at 10:00 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish, Branford at 10:30. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visitation prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Canoe Brook Senior Center, 11 Cherry Hill Road, Branford 06405 or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019