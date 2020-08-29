1/1
Mary A. Esposito
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esposito, Mary A.
Mary Ann Esposito died of natural causes on August 27, 2020 in Whitney Manor Rehabilitation Center in Hamden, Connecticut at the age of 94. She was born on July 24, 1926 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Gaetano and Concetta Marino Esposito, who were born in the Napoli region of Italy and immigrated to New Haven and were part of the close-knit Italian-American community centered in Wooster Square. Beginning in 1984, she lived with her adoptive family of Kate and Jose Cabranes of Bethany and their two sons, Alejo and Ben, for whom she was caretaker, godmother, surrogate grandmother and, most of all, cherished friend. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bridget, and her brothers Salvatore and Dominic. She is survived by her brother Anthony, many nephews, nieces, and cousins as well as her adoptive Cabranes family. Following high school, Mary accompanied her older sister, Bridget, in entering the order of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Haven. A Catholic nun in habit for decades, Mary devoted her life to teaching and nurturing school children in New Haven and New York City, at Our Lady of Pompeii on Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, and at the school of St. Athanasius Church in the South Bronx. Mary left the order at the age of 40, but always remained close to the Sisters. She spent the remainder of her years caring for the elderly and infirm, and children in need. Mary lived for many years at the Davenport Dunbar Residence in Hamden. In 2015, she moved to the Whitney Manor, where she became a well-known and treasured member of the community. Her room was decorated with religious portraits and photos of her sister and of Alejo and Ben at different stages of their lives and educations. Mary would love telling her friends - fellow residents, nurses, and administrative staff (most particularly her beloved friends Sandy and Ernest) about "her boys," Alejo and Ben, who, along with their family and mutual friends, including Yolanda D'Onofrio of Bethany, remained devoted to her and visited each week.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Esposito family site at St. Lawrence Cemetery near the Yale Fields. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
Mary was my father's sister and a loving Aunt . Sh always had a great story to tell with every detail she could remember. Everyone who knew her enjoyed listening to her. She will be greatly missed. May she be at peace now with all her family who have gone before her. Love Anna Esposito Forlano
ANNA M FORLANO
Family
August 29, 2020
Mary was my Aunt and was a treasured member of my family. She always had a story to tell and we all enjoyed listening to her detailed ones. I learned a lot about my father's family through her and I will always treasure the times I spent with her . She will be missed by all who knew her . May she be at peace. Love Anna Esposito Forlano
ANNA M FORLANO
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved