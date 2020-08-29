Esposito, Mary A.
Mary Ann Esposito died of natural causes on August 27, 2020 in Whitney Manor Rehabilitation Center in Hamden, Connecticut at the age of 94. She was born on July 24, 1926 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Gaetano and Concetta Marino Esposito, who were born in the Napoli region of Italy and immigrated to New Haven and were part of the close-knit Italian-American community centered in Wooster Square. Beginning in 1984, she lived with her adoptive family of Kate and Jose Cabranes of Bethany and their two sons, Alejo and Ben, for whom she was caretaker, godmother, surrogate grandmother and, most of all, cherished friend. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bridget, and her brothers Salvatore and Dominic. She is survived by her brother Anthony, many nephews, nieces, and cousins as well as her adoptive Cabranes family. Following high school, Mary accompanied her older sister, Bridget, in entering the order of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Haven. A Catholic nun in habit for decades, Mary devoted her life to teaching and nurturing school children in New Haven and New York City, at Our Lady of Pompeii on Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, and at the school of St. Athanasius Church in the South Bronx. Mary left the order at the age of 40, but always remained close to the Sisters. She spent the remainder of her years caring for the elderly and infirm, and children in need. Mary lived for many years at the Davenport Dunbar Residence in Hamden. In 2015, she moved to the Whitney Manor, where she became a well-known and treasured member of the community. Her room was decorated with religious portraits and photos of her sister and of Alejo and Ben at different stages of their lives and educations. Mary would love telling her friends - fellow residents, nurses, and administrative staff (most particularly her beloved friends Sandy and Ernest) about "her boys," Alejo and Ben, who, along with their family and mutual friends, including Yolanda D'Onofrio of Bethany, remained devoted to her and visited each week.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Esposito family site at St. Lawrence Cemetery near the Yale Fields. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
