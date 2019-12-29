|
Fresco, Mary A.
Mary A. Fresco, 92, of Branford died on December 28, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. Mary was the wife of the late Edward J. Fresco. She was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Maria Pinto Marrone. She is survived by her daughter Carol and son Paul. She is also survived by her sisters Frances Fields and Rose Kerr as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Angelina Camarota and brothers Dominic, Louis, Joseph, and Ralph Marrone. Our family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills for all the love and support they gave all of us. Special thanks to Dee who was her primary CNA. She treated Mary as if she was one of her family members and said she was Mary's granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Branford Hills Health Care Center, 189 Alps Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 30, 2019