New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Harvey Obituary
Harvey, Mary A.
Mary A. Harvey, 78, of West Haven entered into rest on December 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Harvey Jr. Mary leaves behind a loving family including her three children Kim (Thomas) Doran, Joseph W. Harvey III, Danielle Harvey; grandchildren Melissa and Anna Doran, Bryanna Harvey, Michael Hackett; her siblings Sister Joyce Vincent, Milly Henderson, Joan Puglia, Kathy Mulligan, Trudy Festa, Jim Vincent; her furry grandbabies Baylee and Coco and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Mildred Gilson Vincent, her sister Elaine Matey and three brothers Frank, Dick and Bobby Vincent. Mary retired from UNH after 25 years as a desktop publisher. She was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Huskies.
Visitation will take place on Thursday morning from 9 to 11 am at the West Haven Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven. For online condolences, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -