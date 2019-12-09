|
Harvey, Mary A.
Mary A. Harvey, 78, of West Haven entered into rest on December 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Harvey Jr. Mary leaves behind a loving family including her three children Kim (Thomas) Doran, Joseph W. Harvey III, Danielle Harvey; grandchildren Melissa and Anna Doran, Bryanna Harvey, Michael Hackett; her siblings Sister Joyce Vincent, Milly Henderson, Joan Puglia, Kathy Mulligan, Trudy Festa, Jim Vincent; her furry grandbabies Baylee and Coco and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Mildred Gilson Vincent, her sister Elaine Matey and three brothers Frank, Dick and Bobby Vincent. Mary retired from UNH after 25 years as a desktop publisher. She was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Huskies.
Visitation will take place on Thursday morning from 9 to 11 am at the West Haven Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven. For online condolences, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019