Mary Heltke, 97, formerly of West Haven and Orange, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1 at Seacrest Retirement Home in West Haven. Mary was born in Newark, NJ on September 27, 1921, daughter of the late Stephen and Julia (Pastuszenko) Unilowski. She was Mom to Alfred (Melanie) Heltke, Stephen (Marilyn) Heltke, and Mary (Francis) Peters. She was "Gramma Mary" to Gretchen (Robert) Cewe, Stephen (Halli) Hueffman, Stephen (Jamie) Heltke, Manda Heltke (Luke Blanco), and Jared (Lela) Heltke. She was "Great Gramma Mary" to Holly Cewe, Tyr Hueffman, Ella and Ryan Blanco, and Kaleb and Max Heltke. She was "Goonga" to grandchildren Frank (Amanda) Peters, Skye (Philip) Orazietti, Cody Peters, and great-grandchildren Nathan, Elizabeth, and Joshua Peters, and Aubrey Orazietti. To all of her beloved nieces, nephews, and their children, she was "Aunt Medge". Mary was predeceased by her husband, Alfred L. Heltke, her sister, Vera Klecowsky, and her brother, Joseph Unilowski. After graduating from Commercial High School in New Haven, she was employed by the A.C. Gilbert Company until the birth of her first child. She was also employed by Lehman Brothers Printing and Engraving Company until her retirement. Her family would like to thank the excellent staff at Seacrest, and also the nurses and caregivers from VITAS Hospice. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, on Friday, May 10. Following a memorial service at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, the burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Thank You.

