Mary A. Passariello


1927 - 2020
Mary A. Passariello Obituary
Passariello, Mary A.
Mary A. Passariello, 92, formerly of Huntington Ave., New Haven, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Michael T. Passariello. She was born in Derby, CT on August 16, 1927 to the late Joseph and Catherine Margiano DeRosa. When she was 17, she went to Washington and worked for the FBI for several years until retuning to Connecticut. She was a Key Reader for Sergeant Company for 26 years until finally retiring in 1991. Mary loved playing cards with friends, Bingo and going to the casino whenever she could. She is survived by a daughter Maureen Boughton and her companion William Coderre of East Haven; three grandchildren, Leland (Angela) Boughton, Michael (Denise) LaChat, Tina Arcadipani; five great grandchildren, Jessica , Julia Frankie "Taylor" and Nicholas Boughton and Joseph LaChat; and three great great grandchildren, Destiny LaChat, Bailee Boughton and Lennon McTague. Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by a son, Lawrence Passariello; a daughter, Michele Passariello; a brother, Joseph DeRosa, Jr.; and a sister, Katherine Vitello.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a future date. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Mary's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book and to eventually check back for further service details.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
