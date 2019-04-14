Tagliatela, Mary A.

Mary A. Pegnataro Tagliatela, 95 of North Haven died peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of sixty seven years to the late Louis F. Tagliatela, Sr. Mary was born in New Haven on July 27, 1923, a daughter of the late Anthony and Giuseppina (Farace) Pegnataro, and had resided in North Haven for over sixty years. Mary was a gentle, kind, giving and thoughtful woman. She was a tireless worker, and the backbone of the Tagliatela family. She actively participated in operating North Haven Health & Racquet, and later Saybrook Point Inn. She loved family get togethers and cooking. Along with her husband, they raised three children, all of whom joined in the family businesses, which included Saybrook Point Inn and Marina, North Haven Health & Racquet, and numerous apartment communities. Mary is survived by her three children, Louis F. Tagliatela, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Wallingford, Patricia J. Tagliatela of North Haven and Stephen P. Tagliatela and his wife Viola of Old Saybrook, two brothers, Donald Pegnataro of Woodbridge and Anthony (Honey) Pegnataro of Branford, a sister-in-law, Evelyn Pegnataro of Madison, four grandchildren, Melissa Tagliatela, Lauren Tagliatela and her wife Amanda Rostkowski, Stephanie Tagliatela and her husband Kartik Ramamoorthi and Joey Tagliatela, and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Silas and Oliver. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Pegnataro. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Wednesday, April 17th for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06492 (wwww.hospice.com), or to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 (www.alz,org/donate). The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

