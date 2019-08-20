|
Luddy, Mary Agnes
Mary Agnes Luddy 87 of East Haven passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. She was born September 1, 1931 in New Haven to Timothy and Catherine (Keane) Luddy. Mary is survived by her loving sister, Theresa Frances Judd of East Haven, nephews, Harvey Judd (Jamie) of Branford and Timothy Judd of Branford. Mary is also survived by great nieces/nephews, Bridget Judd, Sean Judd, Shannon Judd, Matthew Judd, Jake Judd and Kiernan Judd. She is preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Alice Miller, Catherine Judd and Josephine Luddy.
Mary has been taken care of by her loving sister Theresa faithfully for the last 40 years. The family would also like to thank her friends at Apple Rehab: Laurel Woods for the care she received over the last 10 years.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019