Andersen, Mary
Mary Elizabeth Andersen, 91, of New Haven, loving wife of 50 years to the late David Andersen, passed away peacefully at her home on October 23, 2019. She was born in New Haven on February 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Oakley Swingler. Mary will be remembered by her daughter, Mary Alling and her husband James of Wallingford; sons, David and his wife Susan of Rogersville, TN, Donald and his wife Eileen of Meriden, and Thomas and his wife Catherine of Wallingford; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many others who called her Mom. All visitors experienced her warmth and the coziness of her home and no one ever left without being offered tea and crumpets. Her hobby was knitting sweaters, mittens, and afghans, and she enjoyed watching Family Feud. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially watching her grand-children and great-grandchildren grow. Besides her husband, Mary was predeceased by her brother Alfred Swingler and son-in-law Michael Maisano. Mary will be missed by her adoring cat, Rusty. Mary was a current and long time parishioner of the First United Methodist Church of Meriden and a member of the United Methodist Women. The family would like to thank Roxanne Gibson/Griswold Home Care for excellence in taking care of Mom in the last few weeks.
Friends may visit with Mary's family on Monday, October 28th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by her interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the (ASPCA). To leave a condolence for her family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019