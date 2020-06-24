Mary Andruskiwec
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andruskiwec, Mary
Mary Angela Andruskiwec, age 98 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Edward Andruskiwec passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 200 with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Angelina Bertola Bianchi. Mary was a graduate of Bassick High School in 1939, she later worked at the school as the secretary. Before being a secretary, she was self-employed, working next to her husband at the Pembroke Restaurant in Bridgeport. Mary was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 10059 in Trumbull and the St. Theresa Ladies Confraternity Group. She was the matriarch of her family, always hosting family gatherings at her home, she will be sadly missed.
Mary leaves behind her three children, Raymond Andruskiwec, Marianne and her husband Bernard Simons, Jay Andruskiwec and his wife Sharon; her five grandchildren, Brian, Rebecca, Danielle, Alyssa and Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In abiding with Mary's wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salesian Missions and CT Children's Medical Center Foundation in memory of Mary. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved