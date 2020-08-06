1/1
Mary Ann A. Caporossi
1934 - 2020
Caporossi, Mary Ann A.
Mary Ann A. Onofrio Caporossi 86, of West Haven beloved wife of James V. Caporossi Sr. passed away on August 5, 2020 in the Hamden Health Care Center. Loving mother of James V. (Carol) Caporossi Jr. of Northford and Geralyn (Walter) Collins of West Haven. Grandmother of Ross Levatino, Melissa Caporossi, Jaimie (Matt) Collins, Megan (Rob) Blake and Christy (Anthony) Lucas. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late JoAnn Onofrio. Mary Ann was born in West Haven on February 1, 1934 daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria Civitillo Onofrio. Prior to her retirement, Mary Ann was the co-owner of the former Toni's Tobacco.
Relatives and friends are in invited to a service in the Vertical Church masks are a requirement located at 225 Meloy Rd., West Haven MONDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Vertical Church on MONDAY morning from 10:00 until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vertical Church 225 Meloy Rd., West Haven, CT 06516. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Mary Ann's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
