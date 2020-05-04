DeLucia, Mary AnnMary Ann DeLucia, 81, of North Haven departed this life with her children by her side May 2, 2020. Born in Shelton, December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Ralph and Julia DeMarco, she was the dedicated wife of the late Frank R. DeLucia. Mary Ann was the loving mother of Frank DeLucia of Hamden, Debbie Morello of North Haven, Pamela (Ken) Forsythe of Hamden and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Karen (Frank) Erba, her step dad Joseph Landino, brother Vito Demarco, and sisters Grace Ivan and Dorothy Oziol. She was proud to hold the title "Nana Lucia" to her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and was excited for the arrival of two more great-grandchildren this summer. She was co-owner of Hamden Florist for 47 years. Her family and friends agree she was a true testament of "Never underestimate the strength of a woman." She was one tough cookie. She enjoyed time with her family and daily phone calls (venting sessions) with her lifetime best friend, Josephine. She loved to read and solve crossword puzzles and watch the Hallmark Channel. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Wednesday, May 6th, at 11 a.m., in Centerville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of her daughter Karen Erba at: