Fink, Mary Ann
Mary Ann (Riccitelli) Fink, age 73, of East Haven, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 25, 1946, in New Haven, the daughter of the late Carmen and Antoinette (DeMatteo) Riccitelli Sr. Beloved mother of Anna Marie (Robert) Carasone Sr. of East Haven, and Felicia (Brian) Potvin of Durham. Cherished grandmother of Philip Maiorano Jr. of Meriden, Anthony Maiorano of East Haven, Robert Carasone Jr. of East Haven, and Amanda Potvin of Durham. She was predeceased by two brothers Joseph Riccitelli and Carmen Riccitelli Jr. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and her family was her everything.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020