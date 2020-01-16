New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
80 Taylor Avenue
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Fink


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Fink Obituary
Fink, Mary Ann
Mary Ann (Riccitelli) Fink, age 73, of East Haven, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 25, 1946, in New Haven, the daughter of the late Carmen and Antoinette (DeMatteo) Riccitelli Sr. Beloved mother of Anna Marie (Robert) Carasone Sr. of East Haven, and Felicia (Brian) Potvin of Durham. Cherished grandmother of Philip Maiorano Jr. of Meriden, Anthony Maiorano of East Haven, Robert Carasone Jr. of East Haven, and Amanda Potvin of Durham. She was predeceased by two brothers Joseph Riccitelli and Carmen Riccitelli Jr. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and her family was her everything.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -